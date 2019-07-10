SUMMER FEST EVE: Art! Fashion! Bubbles! And more, Thursday night in The Junction

(WSB photo from past Summer Fest Eve – when you can wander in the streets, enjoy music, and more)

By this time Thursday night, the Junction streets where you’ll find West Seattle Summer Fest Friday-Sunday will be closed to vehicles and open for fun. What’s become known as Summer Fest Eve is a reason all its own to come hang out in, and wander around, The Junction as festival setup begins. You’ll find:

*Sidewalk cafés for dinner, drinks, snacks starting around 6:30

*Entertainment:

Bubbleman, 6:30 pm

Pop-up fashion show “flash mob” with VAIN (WSB sponsor) and Lika Love, 7 pm

Dance “flash mob” with Dance Powered at California/Alaska, 7 pm

Yada Yada Blues Band (outside West 5), 7 pm

*West Seattle Art Walk: First summer-quarter art walk! Here’s the map and venue list:

As always, note that Art Walk venues include food/drink specials as well as art! Preview some of them on the Art Walk website. See you in the street starting tomorrow night!