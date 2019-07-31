SPORTS: West Seattle High School sets volleyball tryout dates

(WSB photo from September 2018, WSHS players in white)
Now that July is ending, summer break is half over for Seattle Public Schools. We have one early reminder of sports tryouts happening before school resumes. From West Seattle High School volleyball head coach Abby West:
West Seattle High School Volleyball tryouts will be August 26th, 27th, and 28th from 3:30-6:00 pm each day in the West Seattle gym. Every athlete participating will need to have an Athletics Packet (including a current physical) turned into the West Seattle High School main office prior to tryouts. Any questions can be sent to Coach at abby.west1@gmail.com.
| 0 COMMENTS