West Seattle, Washington

06 Saturday

64℉

SATURDAY: Seafair Pirates due to arrrrrrrr-ive at Alki Beach

July 5, 2019 7:44 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fun stuff to do | West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

20160625 133514 Seafair Pirates landing at Alki - 1024x640(2016 photo by David Hutchinson)

One more warning – tomorrow’s the day to “keep a weather eye on the horizon” as the Seafair Pirates are expected to storm the shore at Alki Beach in early afternoon. Come early/stay late for general revelry including kids’ activities, vendors around the Bathhouse, and music. Seafair estimates the pirates will arrive between 1 and 2 pm, but the time can vary – last year it was around 1:40 pm. Current forecast, partly sunny. No road closures associated with the event but be ready for crowds, and if you will need to park, get there early.

Share This

No Replies to "SATURDAY: Seafair Pirates due to arrrrrrrr-ive at Alki Beach"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.