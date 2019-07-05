SATURDAY: Seafair Pirates due to arrrrrrrr-ive at Alki Beach

(2016 photo by David Hutchinson)

One more warning – tomorrow’s the day to “keep a weather eye on the horizon” as the Seafair Pirates are expected to storm the shore at Alki Beach in early afternoon. Come early/stay late for general revelry including kids’ activities, vendors around the Bathhouse, and music. Seafair estimates the pirates will arrive between 1 and 2 pm, but the time can vary – last year it was around 1:40 pm. Current forecast, partly sunny. No road closures associated with the event but be ready for crowds, and if you will need to park, get there early.