PREVIEW: Performers you’ll see during Saturday’s 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade

Parade day is almost here! Saturday at 11 am, the West Seattle Grand Parade will start at California/Lander, headed southbound to California/Edmunds. Every year we watch and listen as parade coordinators meet to put the final lineup together, so that we can share some preview info with you. Tonight – some of the performing participants you’ll see!

*Joyas Mestizas (2018 parade photo above)

(Pathfinder K-8 Unicycle Team in a past West Seattle Grand Parade)

*The famous unicyclists from Pathfinder K-8

*Jump-rope stars from West City Ninjas and RopeWorks (2018 entry in above video)

*Cheer teams from local high schools

*Drill teams

*Martial artists

*Seafair Pirates and Clowns

And of course, this remains the ONLY area parade with two motorcycle drill teams – it’s the only U.S. appearance by the Vancouver, B.C., PD team, and the hometown Seattle PD team is part of the Grand Parade too. The two groups of motorcyclists take to the street before the rest of the parade, and if you are in The Junction, you’ll see the PAWrade on California between Genesee and Edmunds first. (You can be part of it too – and/or you can start your morning even sooner with the Float Dodger 5K leaving Hiawatha and taking to the parade route at 9:30 am.) One more preview to come before parade day!