NEXT SUNDAY: Special Alki Point Lighthouse tour to spotlight women’s history

(2013 photo – the lighthouse’s centennial year – by Dustin T. Smith)

Toured the historic Alki Point Lighthouse yet this year? It’s something you can only do once a week, in the summer, courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers. Next week, they’re offering a special tour after the day’s regular tours end! From Debra Alderman:

Special women’s-history-themed tour at the Alki Point Lighthouse

Sunday, July 14th, 3:45-4:30 p.m. led by US Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteer docents. Come learn about women’s role in running lighthouses here in the Northwest and beyond, plus visit our 106-year-old active lighthouse and view artifacts and displays about Alki Point Lighthouse’s history.

Entrance to site is located at: 3201 Alki Avenue SW. There is a small public parking lot right outside gate. Street parking may be found south of the lighthouse along the beach. Give yourself extra time to find parking. Please arrive by 3:45 so the tour can begin promptly at 4 p.m.

Tour and site info at: www.cgauxseattle.org or contact the lighthouse tour team: alkilighthouse@cgauxseattle.org