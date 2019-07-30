Morgan Junction Park addition @ Design Commission on Thursday

As mentioned at this month’s Morgan Community Association meeting, the Seattle Design Commission will be next to get a status update on the Morgan Junction Park addition. That review is set for 9 am Thursday (August 1) at City Hall. The commission is an advisory group that makes recommendations about “the design of capital improvement projects that are located on City land, in the City right-of-way, or constructed with City funds.” The meeting is open to the public, and you’ll find it in the Boards and Commissions Room of City Hall downtown. As a Seattle Parks rep told MoCA, the next step will be another community discussion of the park design, which is currently at the 30 percent stage. The three “design concepts” for the park can be seen here (on a survey page that was supposed to be closed by now but appears to still be open)