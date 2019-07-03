High Point Market Garden Farm Stand to open for the season next week

(WSB 2018 photo, High Point Market Garden)

Every summer, you have an extra chance in West Seattle each week to buy fresh-grown produce from the pople who grew it. That’s the High Point P-Patch Market Garden Farm Stand at 32nd SW/SW Juneau, and it will be open Wednesdays, 4-7 pm, starting one week from today – 4 pm to 7 pm every Wednesday through October 2nd. The adjacent mini-farm is tended by High Point residents. You can use EBT cards and Fresh Bucks at the farm stand if you participate in those programs. P.S. As our coverage from last year reminds us, the stand often sells flowers, too!