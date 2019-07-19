HAPPENING NOW: Getting ready for Saturday’s Float Dodger 5K

The summer sun returned just in time for those custom shades to be practical (as well as sporty) during tomorrow’s Float Dodger 5K before the West Seattle Grand Parade. The 5K along the parade route and back, to and from Hiawatha, returns after a year’s hiatus. Until 7 tonight, you can stop by West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), where we took the photo, to pick up your packet and sunglasses, or to register if you haven’t already. (Very last-minute registration will be available tomorrow morning, too.) Here’s the Saturday plan:

8:00 am – Registration and Packet Pickup opens

8:45 am – Free Kids Dash around the track

9:00 am – Costume contest

9:30 am – Race starts

10:00 am – Awards ceremony

10:15 am – After party at West Seattle Runner

Shortly afterward, it’s time for the Grand Parade – one last preview later this evening!