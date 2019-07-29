Grocery workers plan to picket 2 West Seattle stores

If you go to Safeway or QFC in The Junction early Wednesday afternoon, you might see picketers. It’s not a strike, yet, explains this union announcement:

After four months of contract negotiations that cover nearly 30,000 grocery store workers, Informational Pickets have been called for 32 locations this week. The purpose of Informational Picketing is to reach out to customers about the serious challenges in the contract negotiations. While there has been progress made in negotiation sessions, there is still a long way to go to reach an agreement. Workers are increasingly feeling the pressure of understaffing, unpredictable schedules, and low wages. While the wealthy CEOs of the big national grocery store chains are making more than 300 times their average worker, the employers are proposing wage increases of only a fraction of what workers need. These grocery store workers are represented by UFCW 21, Teamsters 38, and UFCW 367.

The West Seattle picketing is planned to start at 12:30 pm Wednesday outside the Junction Safeway, one hour later outside the Junction QFC. The full regional list is here.