CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Little League 8-9-10 All-Stars headed for state

An exciting day of 4th of July baseball! Congratulations to the West Seattle Little League‘s 8-9-10 (10U) All-Stars, who won the District 7 championship today in SeaTac and are headed for the state tournament. They won by beating Renton twice. In the photo, sent by Courtney:
From L to R: Jaxton Daily, Kye Ritzman, Coach Chris Kraynek, Cole Williamson, Andrew Nguyen, Ayla Moore (front), Eli Slatkin, Head Coach Mike Fahy, Henry Timmons, Ben Grimes, Coach Mike Timmons, Asher Straus, Mateo Garcia, Samuel Kraynek, Owen Fahy, Waylon Ryan
