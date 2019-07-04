4 for your West Seattle Monday

(Fauntleroy Park woods, photographed last week by Mark)

Before we get much further into Monday, highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FUN ANIMAL HATS: At Delridge Library, 1:30 pm:

Create your own 3-D animal hat! Join Guatemalan artist Jose Orantes to learn animal facts and make your own 3-D animal hat to take home with you. For ages 7-8.

Free. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “Claire of the Sea Light” by Edwidge Danticat. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: The group behind the cool raffle quilt you might have seen – and/or bought a ticket for! – at West Seattle Summer Fest has its next regular meeting tonight. All welcome. 7 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: At the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus: This is the 3rd of 4 Monday nights with free mini-recitals before, and at intermission of, a live broadcast from the Seattle Chamber Music Society Benaroya Hall concert. 7:30 pm. All welcome, bring a chair or blanket to sit on the grass. (6000 16th SW)