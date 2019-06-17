What’s in the revised Bicycle Master Plan implementation schedule for West Seattle, and what’s not

Tuesday afternoon, the City Council’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee gets a briefing on what SDOT sees as priorities for the Bicycle Master Plan over the next five years. The recalibration is linked to the downscaling of what SDOT expects to accomplish in the remaining years of the Move Seattle levy. Looking ahead to tomorrow’s 2 pm meeting, we read the new BMP Implementation Plan to see what’s in it, and not, for West Seattle.

That’s the “South Sector map” featured on page 20 of the new Implementation Plan.

The plan lists these West Seattle projects – with different types of bicycle facilities – as planned for this year through 2024.

Project #8, High Point Loop (for Safe Routes to School), this year

Project #14, Avalon/35th, under way now and to be completed next year

Project #23, Highland Park connection, (for Safe Routes to School), next year

Projects #10 and #27, West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway, to be finished next year

Project #31, “35th SW alternative – Camp Long connection” to be complete in 2021

Project #55, Delridge Multimodal Corridor (the RapidRide H conversion), to be complete in 2021

Project #70, North Admiral connection (to the West Seattle Greenway), TBD for construction but “planning has begun”

The Implementation Plan also includes, starting on page 49, a list of “projects removed since 2017 implemntation plan.” They include a mile-plus of protected bike lane planned fo Fauntleroy Way, another third-mile stretch that was part of the Fauntleroy Boulevard project (on hold awaiting light-rail planning). Also, one mile of protected bike lane on SW Roxbury was shelved along with the repaving (now on hold until at least after 2024), and a 1.2-mile stretch of bike lane on Myers Way S. was dropped.

One other West Seattle mention in the plan – on page 15, speed-hump replacement is planned this year on 17th and 21st SW stretches of the Highland Park/Delridge greenway.

Tomorrow’s meeting at City Hall will include public comment; it’ll also be viewable via Seattle Channel.