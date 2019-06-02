West Seattle weekend scene: ‘Walking Native Land’ on National Trails Day

Thanks to Judy Bentley for sending the photos and report on another of Saturday’s remarkable West Seattle events:

More than 90 people of all ages walked native land yesterday from ridge to river on National Trails Day in the West Duwamish Greenbelt.

Ken Workman, a descendant of Chief Seattle, described his personal experience growing up on Puget Ridge and the Duwamish experience of the land on the ridge and along the Duwamish River.

The hike left South Seattle College and followed an unimproved trail down to the Duwamish Longhouse on West Marginal Way and back up. In the last few blocks, hikers had to walk the parking strip along the busy truck-way because sidewalks are intermittent.

The hike, sponsored by the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails group, highlighted the vision of a ridge to river trail, connecting landscapes nurturing human life for thousands of years.

For more information about the Duwamish Greenbelt Trails group, consult our website at www.wdgtrails.com