WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weapons seized after domestic-violence arrest

Seattle Police posted those photos along with this SPD Blotter report about a West Seattle incident:

Officers arrested a man and seized multiple firearms and bladed weapons after he threatened his roommate with a samurai sword.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of 18 Avenue SW. When the arrived they spoke with the 61 year-old victim who stated his 62-year-old roommate began swinging a sword at him over a rent dispute.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident. Officers then worked with a judge to obtain a warrant for the residence and recovered seven firearms, three swords, two fixed blade knives, and a bayonet.

Officers booked the suspect into King County Jail for investigation of Domestic Violence threats.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence and would like help, the city has many resources to assist you.