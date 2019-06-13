WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Nissan pickup truck

The photo and report are from Joey:

My fiancée’s truck was stolen from Westwood Village while she was shopping inside at Rite Aid today at about 5 pm. We reported it to the police. We found the tailgate dumped onto the side of the road a couple blocks away. They most likely took the tailgate off because of all her bumper stickers.

The truck is a 1991 Nissan D21 regular cab. The color is black with a thin red decal strip on the side. Chrome bumpers. Again, it has no tailgate on it currently. Call 911 if seen.