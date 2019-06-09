Southwest Pool reopening delayed again

The planned reopening of Southwest Pool – our area’s only city-run indoor pool – has been pushed back again. First it was supposed to reopen, after a month of work including getting a new liner, on May 27th; then a “partial reopening” was announced for June 12th; now the pool’s website says it won’t reopen at all until June 24th:

We promise we’re getting there! Just a couple more repairs are needed to the pool shell. We will post a grand reopening schedule by Wed., June 12. It will include a series of free drop-in swims that will take place during the first week, as a thank you for all your patience.

Outdoor Colman Pool, which has been open on weekends for a month, starts its seven-day-a-week summer operations next Saturday (June 15th) – see the schedule here.