LOW-LOW TIDES: What you’ll see this week

(WSB file photo from Duwamish Head during a minus-three-foot low-low tide)

The lowest low tides of summer are coming up this week. It’ll be out to -3.0 feet at 11:14 am Tuesday, -3.4 at 11:58 am Wednesday and at 12:43 pm Thursday, and -3.0 at 1:31 pm Friday. Expert advice will be available for your (careful!) exploration, with Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Constellation and Lincoln Parks each day – see those times here. (The only other chance this year that you’ll get to visit the shore during a minus-three-feet-or-more low tide is August 1st.)