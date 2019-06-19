Got books? West Seattle Food Bank needs more

Just out of the inbox, from the West Seattle Food Bank:

The West Seattle Food Bank’s Bookcase Program is in need of all kinds of gently used books including children’s picture books, adult fiction & non-fiction, cookbooks, how-to & craft books.

Our Bookcase Program distributes more than 12,000 gently used adults’ and children’s books through generous donations from our community. Our clients love the program; they can take up to 10 books home to keep. Donation hours are Monday – Friday 9 am – 3 pm and we are located at 3419 SW Morgan St. on the corner of 35th & Morgan. Enter through the garage on Morgan, come in, and we have volunteers that can help you with your donation. Thank you so much.