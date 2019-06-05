FRIDAY: Get into the groove @ Highland Park Improvement Club ‘Corner Bar’

This Friday, the centennial celebration at Highland Park Improvement Club continues with this month’s Corner Bar. The announcement is from Dina Lydia, who also created the groovy poster art above:

Time Travel to “CounterCulture” Corner Bar at H.P.I.C.

In this Centennial Year, Highland Park Improvement Club honors each decade of its history at our free monthly Friday Corner Bar.

Friday June 7th, we celebrate the years 1959-1968 in music, art, fashion, decor, games, and happenings.

PRIZES will be sprinkled for retro fashion savvy and trivia knowledge.

Photo Ops galore! Groovy wardrobe and props are free to borrow.

Neighbors are invited to bring mementos for Show and Tell.

1962 Seattle World’s Fair? Rock concerts? Campaign buttons? Lava lamps?

Doors of the EnGroovement Club open at 6pm

Kids welcome until 9