FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy dock work ahead, aimed at noise reduction

(“Live” WSDOT camera view of Fauntleroy dock)

Work planned at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal will lead to some late-night sailing cancellations, but should result in noise reduction. The announcement is from Washington State Ferries spokesperson Hadley Rodero:

Next week, crews will begin nighttime maintenance work at the Fauntleroy terminal to improve safety and reduce noise caused by vehicles traveling across the transfer span. We’ve heard a number of complaints from neighbors that loading/unloading ferries can be noisy and this work should help address the problem.

Work will take place on Wednesday, June 12th, Thursday, June 13th, Wednesday, June 19th and Thursday, June 20th, and will require the cancellation of the following late-night sailings:

· Fauntleroy to Vashon and Southworth: 11:45 p.m., 1 a.m. and 2:20 a.m.

· Vashon to Fauntleroy: 11:50 p.m., 12:10 a.m. and 1:25 a.m.

· Southworth to Fauntleroy: 11:10 p.m., 12:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Service will continue between Vashon and Southworth as scheduled. Fauntleroy neighbors may hear some construction noise and see more activity than usual at the dock during the maintenance work.