1 more week to drum up diapers for WestSide Baby’s Stuff the Bus

Diapers needed! One more week to round some up for WestSide Baby‘s 2019 Stuff the Bus party:

WestSide Baby’s Stuff the Bus collection party is coming up on Tuesday, June 25th! Come on over with the diapers you collected (or any item from our most needed items list) and celebrate the culmination of our 19th Annual Stuff the Bus Diaper Drive!

There will be popcorn, popsicles, and celebration as we fill the bus with diapers, wipes and other hygiene products for children. You, and other members of the community, have collected over 200,000 diapers so far this summer, and we are almost to our goal of 350,000 diapers!

We believe that all children should have the diapers and basic items they need to be safe, warm and dry, and we believe in #diapersforallbabies.

See you on June 25th at our White Center Hub (10002 14th Ave SW) on June 25th from 5-7 pm!