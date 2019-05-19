West Seattle scene: Highland Park Improvement Club ‘Uncorked,’ centennial edition

(WSB photos)

Full house at Highland Park Improvement Club last night for the centennial edition of HPIC’s annual wine-celebration fundraiser Uncorked.

The event has grown – not only in attendance (it sells out every year) but also in scope – used to be the attendees brought the wine; this year, the wine was all provided, from 10 wineries. Eventgoers enjoyed a spread of appetizers, too:

And more opportunities to support HPIC – a community-owned-and-operated venue that hosts countless events and classes every year – were available via a silent art auction and basket raffle:

Community sponsors (including WSB) supported the event too. HPIC was incorporated in November 1919, originally the Dumar-Outland Improvement Club (read more history here). Next monthly event is the Corner Bar on Friday, June 7.