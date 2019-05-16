WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Garage burglarized; green Accord stolen

Burglary and auto theft reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BURGLARY: Adam sent that photo of his garage being burglarized Wednesday afternoon in the 8400 block of 22nd SW. No one was home at the time. Police were called. “Officers responded fairly quickly, but the men pictured were gone.” He is not sure yet what if anything they took.

AUTO THEFT: Posted this morning in the WSB Community Forums – a 2000 emerald green Honda Accord SE was stolen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in Gatewood. Plate AQV4868. Call 911 if you see it.