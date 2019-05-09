SOFTBALL: West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS face off for district-tournament spot

Exciting afternoon/evening at Southwest Athletic Complex for fans of local high-school fast-pitch softball. Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School both won their 3 pm Metro League tournament games (Sealth 10-8 over Ballard, WSHS 10-0 over Ingraham) and that sent them immediately into an early-evening faceoff for the final spot in districts.

The Wildcats were up early – 9-4 in the second inning when we arrived – and the Seahawks never quite caught up. Final score was a victory for WSHS, 19-6. According to the district brackets, placing 9th in the Metro tournament means the Wildcats play next at 4 pm Monday – here’s the bracket that will show who and where.