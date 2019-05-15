Highline Bears baseball: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, the Highline Bears!

The Highline Bears summer collegiate baseball team brings more than just college baseball to the area. They turn an ordinary baseball game into non-stop fun, excitement, and entertainment.

The Highline Bears are home to college players from all over the state and country for the months of June, July and the first week in August, playing 24 home games at Mel Olson Stadium inside Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. The Highline Bears open their season on Saturday, June 1st at 7:10 pm.

The moment you step inside the stadium, the Bears plan non-stop fun. There’s non-stop music, between-inning games, competitions, trivia, giveaways, and their dancing mascot Buntly the Bear. Tickets are affordable, with the highest ticket price at $8 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors, and kids eight and under are always free. The concession stand is packed with 1/4-lb. all beef hot dogs, Seattle Dogs, German Sausages, loaded pulled-pork nachos, and even a pulled-pork sundae, to name a few items.

To find out more about the Highline Bears and get tickets to a game this summer, you can go to their website at HighlineBears.com.

We thank the Highline Bears for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.