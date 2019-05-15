CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS student-athlete Anissa Babitu signs

(Photo courtesy WSHS Athletics)

Congratulations to Anissa Babitu for signing with Walla Walla University! On Tuesday, West Seattle High School hosted a signing ceremony on Tuesday for the senior who played basketball with the #3-in-state 2018 team and #6-in-state 2019 team.

(WSB photo from Wildcats’ final game at state, March 2nd)

Anissa plans to major in computer science. WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson says she is the 12th student athlete from the WSHS Class of 2019 to commit to a college or university.