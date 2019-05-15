West Seattle, Washington

16 Thursday

54℉

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS student-athlete Anissa Babitu signs

May 15, 2019 7:22 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

(Photo courtesy WSHS Athletics)

Congratulations to Anissa Babitu for signing with Walla Walla University! On Tuesday, West Seattle High School hosted a signing ceremony on Tuesday for the senior who played basketball with the #3-in-state 2018 team and #6-in-state 2019 team.

(WSB photo from Wildcats’ final game at state, March 2nd)

Anissa plans to major in computer science. WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson says she is the 12th student athlete from the WSHS Class of 2019 to commit to a college or university.

Share This

2 Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS student-athlete Anissa Babitu signs"

  • Karen May 15, 2019 (7:41 pm)
    Reply

    Congratulations!

  • Eileen May 15, 2019 (8:59 pm)
    Reply

    Great news – Congrats to you Anissa!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.