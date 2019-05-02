2 ways you can still register for Sunday’s West Seattle 5K on Alki

(2018 West Seattle 5K photo by David Hutchinson)

Already registered for Sunday morning’s West Seattle 5K on Alki? Awesome. The run/walk starts at 61st/Alki just after 9 am Sunday (May 19th) and raises money for the West Seattle High School PTSA. Not registered yet? Not too late. Your options:

*West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) on Saturday, noon-6 pm

*Alki Bathhouse before the race, starting at 8 am Sunday

If you’ve already registered, you’re also welcome to pick up your bib, T-shirt, and timing chip at Saturday’s WSR event. The West Seattle 5K is co-sponsored by community businesses and organizations including WSB. See you there!