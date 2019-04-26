WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this bicycle? Plus, car-prowl loot; unsolved hit-run

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:
LOOK FAMILIAR? LK spotted that dumped-and-likely-stolen bicycle in Arbor Heights. Let us know if it’s yours.
CAR PROWL: Amanda reports, “My car window was broken into between 4/24 10 PM and 4/25 6 AM. The entire window was smashed. The car was parked in a rear alley off Beach Drive. A red Sleepypod (pet carrier) was stolen. If anyone sees this around, it would be nice to get it back.”
HIT-RUN: It’s been a few weeks since this incident but Tom sent this in hopes someone has info:
On Friday afternoon 4/12/2019, my neighbor driving a gray Mazda CX5 was traveling north on Highland Park Way and making a left turn onto SW Holden when she was struck by a green Dodge Durango. The driver of the Durango sped away southbound on Highland when he almost struck another car. The Durango should have front end damage due to the hit and run. If you have any information, please contact the Seattle Police Department (2019-130096).
| 0 COMMENTS