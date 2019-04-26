WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this bicycle? Plus, car-prowl loot; unsolved hit-run

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

LOOK FAMILIAR? LK spotted that dumped-and-likely-stolen bicycle in Arbor Heights. Let us know if it’s yours.

CAR PROWL: Amanda reports, “My car window was broken into between 4/24 10 PM and 4/25 6 AM. The entire window was smashed. The car was parked in a rear alley off Beach Drive. A red Sleepypod (pet carrier) was stolen. If anyone sees this around, it would be nice to get it back.”

HIT-RUN: It’s been a few weeks since this incident but Tom sent this in hopes someone has info: