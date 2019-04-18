West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search after reported street robbery

April 18, 2019
Thanks for the tip about a police search tonight north of The Junction. The tipster reported that “two men in their 20s were robbed at gunpoint at about 8:20 pm by two others, also in their 20s. A victim knocked on my door to call 911. … Apparently phones were stolen.” We went to the search area (41st/42nd/Dakota/Bradford) but police there wouldn’t comment on the circumstances, sowe went to the precinct where the desk officer confirmed the search was related to a street robbery and that the robbers were after phones. No injuries reported, and so far no word of arrests, but we’ll follow up tomorrow.

