TAX TIME! Here’s how to get last-minute help

Monday is that date many dread, April 15th, the federal tax deadline. If you’ve procrastinated, this announcement about the United Way of King County free volunteer tax-help program might be of help:

Free Tax Preparation 10 am – 2 pm Saturday at the West Seattle Food Bank / WS Community Resource Center (6516 35th Ave SW)

Saturday (April 13th) is the last day to file at the West Seattle free tax preparation site before the deadline on Monday! We will be prioritizing 2018 and anyone who needs to file or amend 2015 tax years as long as you are eligible for our services. Please go to the calendar listing to confirm your eligibility, review the list of required documents; come early (no later than 1 pm), and be prepared to wait!

Still not ready? You can stop by to get information about other United Way free tax preparation sites and post-season free tax help. Other sites in the area are open Sunday, April 14th – YWCA Greenbridge, Burien Goodwill, Central Library downtown; for a complete list of free tax preparation locations go to www.FreeTaxExperts.org, aarp.org/FindTaxHelp, or IRS.gov.

United Way will also have post-season tax help during the month of May at the Central Library downtown on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays for 2009 – 2018 tax years; see the Central Library event website for times.