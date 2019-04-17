SATURDAY: Community Fair to celebrate Roxhill Park and Bog

Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday! If you’re not volunteering anywhere as part of Duwamish Alive! you are invited to this community celebration:

Celebrate Earth Day at Roxhill Park Community Fair!

Saturday, April 20th from 11:00 – 1:00

Location: Roxhill Park, parking lot on 29th Ave SW at Barton Street SW

– FREE fun activities and crafts for all ages.

– FREE turkey dog lunch for the first 100 visitors.

Join us in celebrating our local natural areas, Longfellow Creek and its wildlife.

Did you know West Seattle has the city’s largest natural area, its only river, one of its last bogs, and is connected to our orca?

Learn about Longfellow Creek, the Duwamish River, Roxhill Bog, and how its wildlife and salmon are a valuable asset to our area and environment.

All ages are welcome; come rain or shine!

This is a free event, hosted by: Duwamish Alive Coalition, Green Seattle Partnership, Seattle Neighborhood Group, Roxhill Park Champions, Seattle Parks