PLAY BALL! WSHS playing at T-Mobile Park next weekend – and selling M’s tickets

As the M’s return home tonight, the West Seattle High School baseball team is looking ahead to its annual chance to play at what’s now T-Mobile Park – which is paired with their annual sale of tickets to an M’s game. Thanks to Sheree for the two-part announcement (and photo):

West Seattle HS vs Ballard HS

in the High School Baseball Classic at T-Mobile Park

6:30 pm, Saturday, April 20th, 2019

Free!

******

Get your tickets to the hottest team in the MLB – The Mariners!

The WSHS Baseball team is selling tickets to the Mariners game on July 2nd at 7:10 pm vs the St Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park.

100 level tickets – $40 each (down the first base line)

300 level tickets – $20 each (behind home plate)

To buy tickets, contact Sheree at WSHSMarinerstickets@gmail.com