Junction development feedback, macramé, and more for your West Seattle Monday

(Seen from West Seattle, photographed by R: Celebrity Eclipse, first cruise ship to call in 2019)

First, this reminder:

HOLY WEEK: Church listings for the week leading up to Easter continue, part of this special WSB page. (If your church hasn’t sent its schedule yet, it’s not too late – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

Next, highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LIBRARYLAB – IT’S ELECTRIC! 4-7 pm drop-in event at Delridge Library. “Learn about electronic components and basic principles of electronics with Snap Circuits” in today’s all-ages LibraryLab activity. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

JUNCTION 7-11 SITE PROJECT FEEDBACK: 5-6 pm drop-in “early community outreach” event for the 4800 Erskine Way project, 60+ apartments with no offstreet parking, planned for the Junction 7-11 site. Meeting is at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

MACRAME MONDAY: 6-8 pm at Bird on a Wire. Ticket required – buy yours online here – for instruction and materials. (35th/Henderson)

PIGEON POINT NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: 7 pm in the library at Pathfinder K-8 School. (1901 SW Genesee)

MONDAY OPEN MIC: Signups start at 7:30 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

