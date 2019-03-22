What’s up for your West Seattle Friday

(Dunlin, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Friday! Here are just some of the highlights on our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB: 10:30 am-2 pm at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) – you’re invited to be there for all or part of this month’s meeting, which features a presentation about birds. (2615 SW Barton)

WAGIN CONFERENCE: Students at Chief Sealth International High School are again leading the Washington Global Issues Network conference, today and tomorrow with opening ceremonies at 11 this morning – more info here. (2600 SW Thistle)

POW WOW: 6th annual Niksowaaks Community Pow Wow, 6-10 pm at Highland Park Elementary, with grand entry at 7 pm. All welcome. (1012 SW Trenton)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS MOCK TRIAL: If you can get to Olympia, you’re invited to cheer on the team in state competition, starting at 6:30 pm tonight! Details here. (Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Dr SW #3, Olympia)

WEST SEATTLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 7 pm at the Chief Sealth IHS auditorium – program info is in our calendar listing, and here’s a video shared by the orchestra from a recent rehearsal:

Admission free; donations welcome! (2600 SW Thistle)

CONCORD BENEFIT: Party at South Park Hall tonight, starting at 7 pm, on behalf of the students of Concord International Elementary! (1253 S. Cloverdale)

INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL: Second night at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, with shows at 7 pm and 9 pm. Tickets and performer info here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

NORTHERN BALLARD: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

TAVERN TUNES: “Alterna-country” with Glenn Cannon; Garrett Whitney & The Outlaw Gruntry Band, and Double Cross Committee. 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

