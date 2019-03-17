YOU’RE INVITED: 6th annual Niksokowaaks Pow Wow in Highland Park

Everyone’s invited Friday (March 22nd) to Highland Park Elementary for the sixth annual community Niksokowaaks Pow Wow! Here’s the announcement sent by Asha:

This is a free public event, all are welcome. Grand entry will be at 7 pm. There will be food and craft vendors.

This Pow Wow began when we saw a need in the community to help support the Native youth. Many children in our area are Native foster children or “urban” Native children. Many of them not knowing their culture or feeling the need to connect further with it. This Pow Wow allows them to dance, sing and further connect with the Native traditions. It also brings our community together to share in this celebration!

Date: Friday, March 22nd

Time: 6-10 pm

Location: Highland Park Elementary

1012 SW Trenton

Head dancers: This year we are honored to be represented by nine-year-old jingle dancer Bria Calhoun (Chumash, Esselen-Rumsen) and ten-year-old chicken dancer Weston Sam (Upper Skagit, Blackfeet).

The name Niksokowaaks was given to this pow wow by Blackfeet elder Myna “Molly” Bullshoe six years ago. It means all my children, all my relatives.