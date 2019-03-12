West Seattle Crime Watch: Burglar sought; mailboxes broken into

In West Seattle Crime Watch today:

BURGLARY INVESTIGATION: Police were out in the 9200 block of 12th SW this morning, looking for a burglar whose loot included a handgun. SPD tells us the burglary was detected by an alarm trip; the resident showed up just as the burglar was running out the door.

MAILBOXES BROKEN INTO: Reader report, received today from Carolyn:

Last night or early this morning, several if not all mailboxes were broke into on 8th Ave SW, between Elmgrove and Thistle. Probably a lot more than just that, but that is all I could confirm on my way out this morning. Also a neighbor in the same vicinity had their car window smashed in. Since 2009, this is the hardest-hit this street has been. I have cameras I will be checking this evening. I want to do my part to get the word out to neighbors, as we have to look out for ourselves.

Carolyn says at least one neighbor has filed a police report; we’ll add the number if/when we get it.