Remembering Catherine Carfrae Rhodes, 1926-2019

Family and friends are remembering Catherine Carfrae Rhodes. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Catherine Carfrae Rhodes, age 92, of Seattle, passed away on February 24, 2019 at Providence Mount St. Vincent West Seattle.

Catherine was born June 22, 1926 in Seattle to William Watt Carfrae and Catherine Grant Carfrae (born: Barnet), originally of Fife and Edinburgh, Scotland. Catherine was the last remaining Carfrae of her generation.

She is survived by her 5 children: Loren Gregory Fladseth; William Christopher Fladseth, John Scott Fladseth, Alexandra Grant Bazemore (born: Fladseth), and Leslie Catherine Markey (born: Rhodes); 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Catherine was a lifetime resident of West Seattle and loved Alki Beach, living there for many years of her life. Other than a short time in San Diego, Catherine was a devoted resident of West Seattle, attending Lafayette Elementary, James Madison Middle School, and West Seattle High School, graduating in 1944. In the late 1950s, after working at Darigold, Catherine worked at KING TV as a Secretary to the VP of Sales.

Catherine was closest to her children, enjoyed music, reading and a “good cup of tea.” Even on a limited income, she donated to several charities for 30+ years; ASPCA, Humane Society of King County, Paralyzed Vets, and Disabled Artists (mouth and foot painters).

In the words of her favorite song, her children lovingly release Catherine on her final Sentimental Journey and pray that there is comfort and relief for her: “Gonna take a sentimental journey, gonna set my heart at ease; gonna make a sentimental journey, to renew old memories. Sentimental journey home.” May you rest in peace, mom.

Per Catherine’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. She will be laid to rest on March 11, 2019 at the Forest Lawn Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, please make in-memoriam donations to Providence Mount St. Vincent/WEST SEATTLE.