UPDATE: ‘Full response’ fire callout on Delridge south of Thistle

1:01 AM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed to a Delridge residential building just south of Thistle. First units on scene report “light smoke.” Updates to come.

1:05 AM: This is happening at a two-story apartment building. SFD reports “water on the fire.”

1:15 AM: Not a major fire; it’s under control, and so far no report of injuries. Firefighters are evaluating the building to make sure the fire didn’t spread into the building’s attic.

1:19 AM: And the fire is pronounced “tapped” (out).

1:39 PM: SFD confirms no injuries. They’re calling the Red Cross to help four people displaced by the fire, including two children. The fire’s cause is under investigation.