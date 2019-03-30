West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: ‘Full response’ fire callout on Delridge south of Thistle

March 30, 2019 1:01 am
1:01 AM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed to a Delridge residential building just south of Thistle. First units on scene report “light smoke.” Updates to come.

1:05 AM: This is happening at a two-story apartment building. SFD reports “water on the fire.”

1:15 AM: Not a major fire; it’s under control, and so far no report of injuries. Firefighters are evaluating the building to make sure the fire didn’t spread into the building’s attic.

1:19 AM: And the fire is pronounced “tapped” (out).

1:39 PM: SFD confirms no injuries. They’re calling the Red Cross to help four people displaced by the fire, including two children. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Full response' fire callout on Delridge south of Thistle"

  • John Forbes March 30, 2019 (1:04 am)
    I hear sirens I’m on 35th ave sw and holly 

  • Wil March 30, 2019 (1:07 am)
    Lots of sirens. Woke me up. Checked this blog and info was there. Sirens still continuing down Delridge 

  • GM March 30, 2019 (1:08 am)
    Hearing the sirens like crazy – hope everyone is safe!

  • Jody March 30, 2019 (1:12 am)
    I live just a block away from Thistle. Haven’t heard a response like this in a long time. And Sirens are still coming. ;Hopefully everyone is safe.

    • WSB March 30, 2019 (1:28 am)
      SFD confirmed no injuries reported. Fire’s out and now they’re starting to dismiss units.

  • Einstein March 30, 2019 (1:22 am)
    Geeze what a response. Next time you see crime add fire to the story. Maybe it will help get some attention 

