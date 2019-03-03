FOLLOWUP: Open house set before Avalon/35th repaving/rechannelization begins

This hasn’t been circulated widely by SDOT yet, but a postcard has landed in some mailboxes with the date for the promised open house before work starts on the next big road project in West Seattle — repaving and rechannelization of SW Avalon Way, plus repaving of three blocks of 35th SW and one block of SW Alaska. The postcard reiterates what SDOT announced a little over a month ago, that construction might start as soon as April. The open house is scheduled for 5:30-7 pm Thursday, March 14th, at American Legion Post 160 in The Triangle (3618 SW Alaska). If you’ve missed previous updates, these maps show exactly how the project will change channelization and parking; these maps show what kind of repaving will be done and where; project toplines were also featured in our January 30th update.