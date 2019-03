From Washington State Ferries:

The M/V Sealth is out of service due to unscheduled maintenance until further notice. The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate under the normal 3-boat schedule without the #2 vessel departures and arrivals. Real-time departures and arrivals of the M/V Cathlamet and M/V Chelan can be viewed on www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/vesselwatch.