Fauntleroy Creek gets new native plants – just in time for fish!

Big news from Fauntleroy Creek steward Judy Pickens: “(Volunteer) Dennis (Hinton) just spotted six fry zipping around in the lower creek – our first sighting of home hatch from the fall spawning!” That’s two days after volunteers’ “snow-postponed planting party” – here’s Judy’s report:

(Photos by Kersti Muul)

A dozen volunteers came out over the weekend to install 200 native plants on city-owned property in lower Fauntleroy Creek.

The work party was part of a multi-year Green Seattle Partnership project to improve water quality, eliminate invasive species, and benefit wildlife. A contractor has been weeding the 12,550 sf open-space site adjacent to the fish ladder and planting the steep slope.

Forest steward Peggy Cummings organized the planting party for the Fauntleroy Watershed Council.