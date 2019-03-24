CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle BMX racer Hudson White returning to world championships

Congratulations to West Seattle BMX racer Hudson White, who’s qualified – again! – for the world championships! The report, photos, and video are from his dad Gil White, who’s been updating us on Hudson’s accomplishments now and then for a long time:

Hudson White – recently back from a qualifying race in Albuquerque, NM – punched his ticket to represent Team USA at the 2019 UCI World BMX Championships in Belgium this summer. He will compete in the 12 boys Challenge Class against 100+ other 12-year-old boys representing their respective countries.

Hudson has qualified for the BMX World Championships in each of the past three years – attending

Rock Hill, SC in 2017 and passing on Baku, Azerbaijan in 2018.

If this looks fun, grab a bike and come join Hudson at the North SeaTac BMX track.