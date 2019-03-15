BASKETBALL: Girls’ middle-school playoffs Saturday at Denny

Tomorrow at Denny International Middle School, it’s playoff time for girls’ basketball teams from middle schools around the district. Thanks to Byron for the tip! He says Madison Middle School is undefeated and the #1 seed, with Denny, 6-1, the #2 seed. The Dolphins play Eckstein at 8:30 am; the Bulldogs play McClure at 10 am, and the winners of those two games play for the district title at 4 pm. Here’s the full day’s schedule. As Byron said in his note, “Exciting times for both the girls’ teams!” Denny is at 2601 SW Kenyon.