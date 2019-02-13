WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Wednesday evening updates, from trash to transportation

7:39 PM: Evening updates ahead, including what we are hearing about Thursday:

Our photo of a side street near WSB HQ tells much of tonight’s story, from uncollected solid waste to slush that might refreeze by morning. Here’s the latest:

TRASH/RECYCLING: SPU says crews could not get to all Mon./Tues. customers

METRO: Some buses still rerouted; more details here

WATER TAXI: West Seattle route on 2-boat schedule

SCHOOLS: Thursday announcements here

8:01 PM: Here’s Metro’s summary of the plan for tomorrow:

Metro is continuing to restore service wherever possible, with some snow reroutes still operating and delays likely, as recovery efforts move into Thursday. Routes that will not operate on Thursday

On Thursday, the following six routes will not operate: 37, 78, 237, 243, 244 and 330.

The snow (etc.) rerouting link is in our list above. (added) Here are full details … Meantime, as also linked above, here’s the official SPU statement if you are a Monday/Tuesday residential trash/recycling/etc. customer who didn’t get picked up today:

Our trucks had significant challenges getting to all Monday and Tuesday areas today, even with chains and extra crews. If you are a Mon/Tues customer and your garbage was not collected today, it will be collected next week. You may set out additional bags for free. Customers whose collection was missed may also bring their garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste to our north or south transfer stations for free. Extended hours tomorrow and Friday-until 7:30. We know it’s frustrating when your waste is not collected so we thank you for your continued patience as we recover from the series of winter storms.

9:40 PM: The overnight forecast looks a little less frozen – lows “near 30” in the city – but the city’s out treating the roads; check out the “past hour” lines on the map.