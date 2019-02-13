West Seattle, Washington

14 Thursday

34℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Wednesday evening updates, from trash to transportation

February 13, 2019 7:39 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

7:39 PM: Evening updates ahead, including what we are hearing about Thursday:

Our photo of a side street near WSB HQ tells much of tonight’s story, from uncollected solid waste to slush that might refreeze by morning. Here’s the latest:

TRASH/RECYCLING: SPU says crews could not get to all Mon./Tues. customers
METRO: Some buses still rerouted; more details here
WATER TAXI: West Seattle route on 2-boat schedule
SCHOOLS: Thursday announcements here

8:01 PM: Here’s Metro’s summary of the plan for tomorrow:

Metro is continuing to restore service wherever possible, with some snow reroutes still operating and delays likely, as recovery efforts move into Thursday.

Routes that will not operate on Thursday
On Thursday, the following six routes will not operate: 37, 78, 237, 243, 244 and 330.

The snow (etc.) rerouting link is in our list above. (added) Here are full details … Meantime, as also linked above, here’s the official SPU statement if you are a Monday/Tuesday residential trash/recycling/etc. customer who didn’t get picked up today:

Our trucks had significant challenges getting to all Monday and Tuesday areas today, even with chains and extra crews. If you are a Mon/Tues customer and your garbage was not collected today, it will be collected next week. You may set out additional bags for free. Customers whose collection was missed may also bring their garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste to our north or south transfer stations for free. Extended hours tomorrow and Friday-until 7:30. We know it’s frustrating when your waste is not collected so we thank you for your continued patience as we recover from the series of winter storms.

9:40 PM: The overnight forecast looks a little less frozen – lows “near 30” in the city – but the city’s out treating the roads; check out the “past hour” lines on the map.

Share This

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Wednesday evening updates, from trash to transportation"

  • K February 13, 2019 (8:01 pm)
    Reply

    You totally killed it during snowpacalypse!! Thank you for keeping us informed!!! You rock as always!!!

  • Mj February 13, 2019 (8:11 pm)
    Reply

    SPU needs to finish up Monday customers before they do any other customers.  

    • LyndaB February 13, 2019 (8:42 pm)
      Reply

      I thought it was a little ambitious of them to try to get both Monday and Tuesday.  I applaud their efforts.  We’ll see them next week!

  • John February 13, 2019 (8:13 pm)
    Reply

    Well it was nice to have a bus (#37) one day (today) in the past week and a half.  Hopefully next week some normalcy can return.

  • Apey February 13, 2019 (8:18 pm)
    Reply

    Oh goody, now three weeks without garbage pickup….the crows are going to love the extra bags of garbage!

    • So easy February 13, 2019 (8:37 pm)
      Reply

      It’s super easy to take your trash to the transfer station if you have a car. These folks literally do our dirty work for us and have been doing their best. 

  • BigJer February 13, 2019 (9:06 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for everything WSB! Any updates from USPS? Fauntleroy Hills hasn’t had mail since last Thursday.

    • WSB February 13, 2019 (9:22 pm)
      Reply

      I looked around for any hint of advisories or alerts, found none, so I’m going to try contacting the regional media person tomorrow … It seems to be very patchy. We are just upslope from Fauntlee Hills and we have seen the carrier several times. OTOH we are arterial-close and your neighborhood has steep side streets that I would guess have been precarious at best.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.