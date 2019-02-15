TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/ETC.: Friday AM updates

6:03 AM: Good morning. Things are getting back to normal but not quite there yet. This morning’s info list and updates:

METRO: Some buses still rerouted

METRO ROUTE 37: 6:18 and 7:11 am trips not running

METRO ROUTE 55: 6:48 and 7:30 am trips not running

METRO ROUTE 56: 7:33 am trip not running

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras

SDOT WINTER RESPONSE MAP: See which streets city crews have treated

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

SCHOOLS: Back to normal or out on break

TRASH/RECYCLING: Here’s the newest city plan

6:26 AM: Metro is continuing to announce cancellations, though fewer than yesterday. As local ones are texted/tweeted, we’re adding to the list above. … Weather-wise, it’s well above freezing, and today’s forecast is for clouds with a chance of RAIN showers.