SNOW? Looking less likely, forecasters say

“For snow fans out there from the Puget Sound eastward, the … model solutions are not what you wanted to see for Sunday night.” So says the National Weather Service in its latest “forecast discussion,” and that’s why the NWS has lifted the weather advisory suggesting some Sunday night/Monday morning snow. It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility, but the NWS thinks the moisture isn’t likely to meet up with the cold temperatures. By the way, tomorrow – when more than 100,000 people will be outdoors at the viaduct/tunnel celebration – is expected to be partly sunny!