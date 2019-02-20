SATURDAY: The Big Plunge at Alki – new date, less ‘polar’

(February 9th photo)

As Christopher Gilliam wrote when emailing us that photo on February 9th – it was “ironic” that the polar-bear-swim Big Plunge at Alki had to be postponed that day because the weather was just TOO “polar.” Now the new date is just three days away – this Saturday (February 23rd) – so we’re reminding you about the Special Olympics of Washington fundraiser. Even if you aren’t plunging (they’re hoping for enough participants to set a world record), you might want to check out the festivities anyway: Food trucks, beer, music – details are here (just keep scrolling down that page) as well as the schedule (before and after the 1 pm “plunge”). If you do want to plunge, here’s where to sign up.