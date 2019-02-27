CONGRATULATIONS! King County Council MLK Medal for Renée Hopkins

That video features our area’s King County Councilmember Joe McDermott explaining why he chose West Seattleite Renée Hopkins as one of this year’s nine recipients of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service. Hopkins is CEO of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility; you might also know her through her previous work leading the Seattle Police Foundation, or her community volunteer work. As explained in a County Council announcement, “This will be the 4th year Councilmembers recognize individuals with the MLK Medal of Distinguished Service, which celebrates those who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to make a difference in communities across King County.” The medals were presented in a ceremony this morning downtown.