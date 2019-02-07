7 for your West Seattle Friday

(Reader photo – thank you! – swimmer off Alki)

First day of February – here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOUISA BOREN K-8 STEM MIDDLE-SCHOOL TOUR: 10:15 am-11:30 am, families with prospective middle-school students (6th-8th grade) are welcome to visit. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, “Steel Magnolias” (1989) is this week’s movie. $1 members, $2 nonmembers. Free popcorn! (4217 SW Oregon)

CORNER BAR: 6 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, the monthly pop-up bar. “Speakeasy” is this month’s theme! (12th SW/SW Holden)

BASKETBALL: Senior night for Seattle Lutheran High School and Chief Sealth International High School. SLHS (4100 SW Genesee) is playing Crosspoint, with girls’ Senior Night activities at 5:45 pm before the 6 pm game, boys just before their 7:30 pm game; CSIHS (2600 SW Thistle) is playing West Seattle High School, 7 pm girls varsity, 8:30 pm boys.

TRILLIUM SOUL: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “Guitars, pianos, percussion and beautiful three-part harmony in folk, jazz and gospel genres describes the style of Trillium Soul – Sarah Ackers, Betsy Boyer, and Bronwyn Edwards Cryer.” (5612 California SW)

JOSEPHINE COUNTY: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, “a gathering of four powerful traditional musicians, sharing their expertise, knowledge, and enthusiasm for music ranging from the United States to French Canada to Ireland and back.” (7904 35th SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, “ambassadors of rock ‘n’ roll”! $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING … by browsing our complete calendar.