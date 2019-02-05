5 for your West Seattle (and beyond) Monday!

(The Olympics are out this morning, and James Bratsanos photographed them)

In the hours ahead …

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book: “The Sympathizer ” by Viet Thanh Nguyen. If you want to get ready for next month’s meeting, the book will be “The Spiral Staircase” by Karen Armstrong. More info here. (9010 35th SW)

COUNCIL CONSIDERS HALA MHA AMENDMENTS: Following last week’s 107-speaker public hearing, a 2:30 pm City Council meeting will consider the fate of possible changes to the HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability upzoning. All documents are linked from the agenda. Public-comment period at City Hall; live stream at seattlechannel.org. (600 4th Ave.)

WHICH PROJECTS DO YOU WANT TO SEE FUNDED? Tonight’s the rescheduled South Park meeting for prioritizing proposed Neighborhood Street Fund projects in District 1. 6:30 pm at South Park Hall. Details are in our preview – including how to participate online (by Friday!) if you can’t get to the meeting. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Bring your kid(s) of any age to High Point Library for tonight’s story time at 6:30 pm. (3411 SW Raymond)

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark. All welcome, free, prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)